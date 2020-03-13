All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:55 AM

4401 Roland Ave Unit 607

4401 Roland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4401 Roland Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21210
Keswick

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
Huge 2 bedroom Condo in Roland Park boasts an open floorplan with hardwood floors and a fully-equipped kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances and updated cabinets. The master suite offers a private bath and walk-in closet plus an additional bedroom with a hall bath. Community amenities include a controlled access building, elevator, private off-street parking, and a community pool! Located in historic Roland Park with easy access to I83, close to JHU Homewood, Loyola & Notre Dame as well as Hampden! Heating, cooling, water & trash included!!!

Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Management Company ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5064893)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4401 Roland Ave Unit 607 have any available units?
4401 Roland Ave Unit 607 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4401 Roland Ave Unit 607 have?
Some of 4401 Roland Ave Unit 607's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4401 Roland Ave Unit 607 currently offering any rent specials?
4401 Roland Ave Unit 607 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4401 Roland Ave Unit 607 pet-friendly?
No, 4401 Roland Ave Unit 607 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4401 Roland Ave Unit 607 offer parking?
Yes, 4401 Roland Ave Unit 607 offers parking.
Does 4401 Roland Ave Unit 607 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4401 Roland Ave Unit 607 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4401 Roland Ave Unit 607 have a pool?
Yes, 4401 Roland Ave Unit 607 has a pool.
Does 4401 Roland Ave Unit 607 have accessible units?
No, 4401 Roland Ave Unit 607 does not have accessible units.
Does 4401 Roland Ave Unit 607 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4401 Roland Ave Unit 607 has units with dishwashers.
