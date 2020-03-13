4401 Roland Ave Unit 607

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking pool

Huge 2 bedroom Condo in Roland Park boasts an open floorplan with hardwood floors and a fully-equipped kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances and updated cabinets. The master suite offers a private bath and walk-in closet plus an additional bedroom with a hall bath. Community amenities include a controlled access building, elevator, private off-street parking, and a community pool! Located in historic Roland Park with easy access to I83, close to JHU Homewood, Loyola & Notre Dame as well as Hampden! Heating, cooling, water & trash included!!!



Sorry, no pets.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Management Company ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/



