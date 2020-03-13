4401 Roland Ave Unit 607

Amenities
Huge 2 bedroom Condo in Roland Park boasts an open floorplan with hardwood floors and a fully-equipped kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances and updated cabinets. The master suite offers a private bath and walk-in closet plus an additional bedroom with a hall bath. Community amenities include a controlled access building, elevator, private off-street parking, and a community pool! Located in historic Roland Park with easy access to I83, close to JHU Homewood, Loyola & Notre Dame as well as Hampden! Heating, cooling, water & trash included!!!
Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.
Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com
Baltimore Property Management Company ~ http://baymgmtgroup.com/
(RLNE5064893)