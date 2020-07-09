All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated July 24 2019 at 5:09 PM

439 Kenneth Square

439 Kenneth Square · No Longer Available
Location

439 Kenneth Square, Baltimore, MD 21212
Lake Evesham

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c9a83be04a ---- This property is 3 stories and has a 1 car garage. It comfortably houses 4. 1 Bedroom on first floor, spacious living room and kitchen on second floor, and 3 bedrooms on top floor including master bedroom and 2 bathrooms. Minutes away from many great locations providing convenient access to Loyola University, Towson University, Morgan State University, Notre Dame of Maryland, Greater Baltimore Medical Center (GBMC), University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center, Belvedere Square Marketplace, and much more! Extra Private parking available. Flexible leasing! Schedule a tour and lock it up for the upcoming school year today! Annual leasing preferred! Central A/C Central Heating Granite Countertops Off Street Parking Range / Oven Washer & Dryer (In Unit)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 439 Kenneth Square have any available units?
439 Kenneth Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 439 Kenneth Square have?
Some of 439 Kenneth Square's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 439 Kenneth Square currently offering any rent specials?
439 Kenneth Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 439 Kenneth Square pet-friendly?
No, 439 Kenneth Square is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 439 Kenneth Square offer parking?
Yes, 439 Kenneth Square offers parking.
Does 439 Kenneth Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 439 Kenneth Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 439 Kenneth Square have a pool?
No, 439 Kenneth Square does not have a pool.
Does 439 Kenneth Square have accessible units?
No, 439 Kenneth Square does not have accessible units.
Does 439 Kenneth Square have units with dishwashers?
No, 439 Kenneth Square does not have units with dishwashers.

