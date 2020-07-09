439 Kenneth Square

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry oven range Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c9a83be04a ---- This property is 3 stories and has a 1 car garage. It comfortably houses 4. 1 Bedroom on first floor, spacious living room and kitchen on second floor, and 3 bedrooms on top floor including master bedroom and 2 bathrooms. Minutes away from many great locations providing convenient access to Loyola University, Towson University, Morgan State University, Notre Dame of Maryland, Greater Baltimore Medical Center (GBMC), University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center, Belvedere Square Marketplace, and much more! Extra Private parking available. Flexible leasing! Schedule a tour and lock it up for the upcoming school year today! Annual leasing preferred! Central A/C Central Heating Granite Countertops Off Street Parking Range / Oven Washer & Dryer (In Unit)