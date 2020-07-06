4389 Nicholas Avenue

Amenities
Beautifully updated 2BDR/2BTH Townhome located in Northeast Baltimore with easy access to I-95. & I-895. This home has Central AC/Heat, Stainless steel appliances, Gas stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, garbage disposal, Granite countertops, New carpet. Full size washer & dryer. Entertainment space in the partially renovated basement with an additional bath. Storage space and a fenced in yard for pets. Pets allowed* This is a non-smoking unit. On street parking.
