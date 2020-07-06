All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 4389 Nicholas Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
4389 Nicholas Avenue
Last updated January 24 2020 at 11:08 PM

4389 Nicholas Avenue

4389 Nicholas Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Frankford
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4389 Nicholas Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Frankford

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Beautifully updated 2BDR/2BTH Townhome located in Northeast Baltimore with easy access to I-95. & I-895. This home has Central AC/Heat, Stainless steel appliances, Gas stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, garbage disposal, Granite countertops, New carpet. Full size washer & dryer. Entertainment space in the partially renovated basement with an additional bath. Storage space and a fenced in yard for pets. Pets allowed* This is a non-smoking unit. On street parking.
Beautifully updated 2BDR/2BTH Townhome located in Northeast Baltimore with easy access to I-95. & I-895. This home has Central AC/Heat, Gas stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, garbage disposal, Granite countertops, New carpet. Full size washer & dryer. Entertainment space in the partially renovated basement with an additional bath. Storage space and a fenced in yard for pets. Pets allowed* This is a non-smoking unit. On street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4389 Nicholas Avenue have any available units?
4389 Nicholas Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4389 Nicholas Avenue have?
Some of 4389 Nicholas Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4389 Nicholas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4389 Nicholas Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4389 Nicholas Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4389 Nicholas Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4389 Nicholas Avenue offer parking?
No, 4389 Nicholas Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4389 Nicholas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4389 Nicholas Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4389 Nicholas Avenue have a pool?
No, 4389 Nicholas Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4389 Nicholas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4389 Nicholas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4389 Nicholas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4389 Nicholas Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Porter Brewers Hill
3700 Toone Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
Fordleigh Apartments
4008 Fordleigh Rd
Baltimore, MD 21215
Foxridge Townhomes
1114 Tace Drive
Baltimore, MD 21221
611 Park Avenue
611 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Yorkewood Apartments
1101 1/2 Ramblewood Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
The Apartments at Charles Plaza
222 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Alta Brewers Hill
1211 South Eaton Street
Baltimore, MD 49224
Tall Oaks
1002 Pleasant Oaks Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland