437 S Parrish Street

437 South Parrish Street, Baltimore, MD 21223 Pratt Monroe
Renovated Town Home in Mount Clare - New Southwest Baltimore City - Hardwood Floors Recessed canister lighting Washer/Dryer on main level Fully finished basement with full bath Both Bedrooms have private full baths Convenient powder room on main level Fresh paint Fenced back yard Central air and heat
Pets welcome with additional deposit and monthly pet fee
Fill out a guest card at www.baltrentals or email leasing@baltrentals.com for more information or to schedule an appointment.
(RLNE4978519)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
