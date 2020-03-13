All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

437 S Parrish Street

437 South Parrish Street · No Longer Available
Location

437 South Parrish Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Pratt Monroe

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated Town Home in Mount Clare - New Southwest Baltimore City - Hardwood Floors
Recessed canister lighting
Washer/Dryer on main level
Fully finished basement with full bath
Both Bedrooms have private full baths
Convenient powder room on main level
Fresh paint
Fenced back yard
Central air and heat

Pets welcome with additional deposit and monthly pet fee

Fill out a guest card at www.baltrentals or email leasing@baltrentals.com for more information or to schedule an appointment.

(RLNE4978519)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 437 S Parrish Street have any available units?
437 S Parrish Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 437 S Parrish Street have?
Some of 437 S Parrish Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 437 S Parrish Street currently offering any rent specials?
437 S Parrish Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 437 S Parrish Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 437 S Parrish Street is pet friendly.
Does 437 S Parrish Street offer parking?
No, 437 S Parrish Street does not offer parking.
Does 437 S Parrish Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 437 S Parrish Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 437 S Parrish Street have a pool?
No, 437 S Parrish Street does not have a pool.
Does 437 S Parrish Street have accessible units?
No, 437 S Parrish Street does not have accessible units.
Does 437 S Parrish Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 437 S Parrish Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

