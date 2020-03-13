437 S Parrish Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Renovated Town Home in Mount Clare - New Southwest Baltimore City - Hardwood Floors

Recessed canister lighting

Washer/Dryer on main level

Fully finished basement with full bath

Both Bedrooms have private full baths

Convenient powder room on main level

Fresh paint

Fenced back yard

Central air and heat



Pets welcome with additional deposit and monthly pet fee



Fill out a guest card at www.baltrentals or email leasing@baltrentals.com for more information or to schedule an appointment.



