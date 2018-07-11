Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 4360 Shamrock Ave Unit 1A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
4360 Shamrock Ave Unit 1A
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4360 Shamrock Ave Unit 1A
4360 Shamrock Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Frankford
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4360 Shamrock Ave, Baltimore, MD 21206
Frankford
Amenities
hardwood floors
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Beautiful 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment
Property Highlights
-Hard Wood Flooring
-Spacious Rooms
-Close to Herring Run Trail
-Quiet Block
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4542407)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4360 Shamrock Ave Unit 1A have any available units?
4360 Shamrock Ave Unit 1A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 4360 Shamrock Ave Unit 1A currently offering any rent specials?
4360 Shamrock Ave Unit 1A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4360 Shamrock Ave Unit 1A pet-friendly?
No, 4360 Shamrock Ave Unit 1A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 4360 Shamrock Ave Unit 1A offer parking?
No, 4360 Shamrock Ave Unit 1A does not offer parking.
Does 4360 Shamrock Ave Unit 1A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4360 Shamrock Ave Unit 1A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4360 Shamrock Ave Unit 1A have a pool?
No, 4360 Shamrock Ave Unit 1A does not have a pool.
Does 4360 Shamrock Ave Unit 1A have accessible units?
No, 4360 Shamrock Ave Unit 1A does not have accessible units.
Does 4360 Shamrock Ave Unit 1A have units with dishwashers?
No, 4360 Shamrock Ave Unit 1A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4360 Shamrock Ave Unit 1A have units with air conditioning?
No, 4360 Shamrock Ave Unit 1A does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Fairway Ridge
4998 W Forest Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
613 Portland
613 Portland Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Appraisers' Building
103 S Gay St
Baltimore, MD 21202
The Morison
18 West Madison Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Rosemont Gardens
2408 Winchester St
Baltimore, MD 21216
The Fitzgerald at UB Midtown
1201 W Mount Royal Ave
Baltimore, MD 21217
Wyman Park
3925 Beech Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211
Woodington West
402 Colleen Rd.
Baltimore, MD 21229
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland