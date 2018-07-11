All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 4360 Shamrock Ave Unit 1A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
4360 Shamrock Ave Unit 1A
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4360 Shamrock Ave Unit 1A

4360 Shamrock Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Frankford
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4360 Shamrock Ave, Baltimore, MD 21206
Frankford

Amenities

hardwood floors
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Beautiful 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment

Property Highlights
-Hard Wood Flooring
-Spacious Rooms
-Close to Herring Run Trail
-Quiet Block

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4542407)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4360 Shamrock Ave Unit 1A have any available units?
4360 Shamrock Ave Unit 1A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 4360 Shamrock Ave Unit 1A currently offering any rent specials?
4360 Shamrock Ave Unit 1A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4360 Shamrock Ave Unit 1A pet-friendly?
No, 4360 Shamrock Ave Unit 1A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4360 Shamrock Ave Unit 1A offer parking?
No, 4360 Shamrock Ave Unit 1A does not offer parking.
Does 4360 Shamrock Ave Unit 1A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4360 Shamrock Ave Unit 1A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4360 Shamrock Ave Unit 1A have a pool?
No, 4360 Shamrock Ave Unit 1A does not have a pool.
Does 4360 Shamrock Ave Unit 1A have accessible units?
No, 4360 Shamrock Ave Unit 1A does not have accessible units.
Does 4360 Shamrock Ave Unit 1A have units with dishwashers?
No, 4360 Shamrock Ave Unit 1A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4360 Shamrock Ave Unit 1A have units with air conditioning?
No, 4360 Shamrock Ave Unit 1A does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairway Ridge
4998 W Forest Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
613 Portland
613 Portland Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Appraisers' Building
103 S Gay St
Baltimore, MD 21202
The Morison
18 West Madison Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Rosemont Gardens
2408 Winchester St
Baltimore, MD 21216
The Fitzgerald at UB Midtown
1201 W Mount Royal Ave
Baltimore, MD 21217
Wyman Park
3925 Beech Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211
Woodington West
402 Colleen Rd.
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland