All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 4358 Shamrock Ave Apt 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Baltimore, MD
/
4358 Shamrock Ave Apt 2
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:17 AM
1 of 9
4358 Shamrock Ave Apt 2
4358 Shamrock Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4358 Shamrock Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Frankford
Amenities
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Spacious 1 Bedroom Apartment in Belair-Edison
Property Highlights
-Top Floor Apartment
-New Carpet Throughout
-Eat in Kitchen
-Lots of Sunlight
-Quiet Block
-Walking Distance to Public Transit and Local Shops
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5360061)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4358 Shamrock Ave Apt 2 have any available units?
4358 Shamrock Ave Apt 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 4358 Shamrock Ave Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
4358 Shamrock Ave Apt 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4358 Shamrock Ave Apt 2 pet-friendly?
No, 4358 Shamrock Ave Apt 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 4358 Shamrock Ave Apt 2 offer parking?
No, 4358 Shamrock Ave Apt 2 does not offer parking.
Does 4358 Shamrock Ave Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4358 Shamrock Ave Apt 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4358 Shamrock Ave Apt 2 have a pool?
No, 4358 Shamrock Ave Apt 2 does not have a pool.
Does 4358 Shamrock Ave Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 4358 Shamrock Ave Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4358 Shamrock Ave Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4358 Shamrock Ave Apt 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4358 Shamrock Ave Apt 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4358 Shamrock Ave Apt 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
