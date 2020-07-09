435 Freeman St

Amenities

Cozy one bedroom with den available now. Your new home includes one bedroom, a den (second bedroom), living room, dining room, kitchen and a full bathroom. Enjoy relaxing in your back yard. The house is located on a quiet street conveniently located near the Baltimore Inner Harbor, BWI, Federal Hill and Baltimore's Horseshoe & Live Casino's. Unit is within walking distance to all major transportation (bus line, light rail and MARC train) we are pet friendly.

Are you a Police Officer, Fire Fighter, Nurse, Doctor or in the Military. Ask how you can save additional money off of the monthly rent.

Call one of our qualified leasing agents today at 410-355-9100 or email us at: rentalmaintenance@yahoo.com