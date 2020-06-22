All apartments in Baltimore
434 GUSRYAN STREET
434 GUSRYAN STREET

434 Gusryan Street · No Longer Available
Location

434 Gusryan Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Joseph Lee

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated 1BR apartment located in Bayview. Enjoy the hardwood floors, spacious bedroom, eatin kitchen. Amazing location just steps away from Johns Hopkins Bayview Hospital, restaurant, shopping, 95 and waterfront.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 434 GUSRYAN STREET have any available units?
434 GUSRYAN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 434 GUSRYAN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
434 GUSRYAN STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 434 GUSRYAN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 434 GUSRYAN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 434 GUSRYAN STREET offer parking?
No, 434 GUSRYAN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 434 GUSRYAN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 434 GUSRYAN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 434 GUSRYAN STREET have a pool?
No, 434 GUSRYAN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 434 GUSRYAN STREET have accessible units?
No, 434 GUSRYAN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 434 GUSRYAN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 434 GUSRYAN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 434 GUSRYAN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 434 GUSRYAN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
