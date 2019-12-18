434 E. 23rd St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Renovated Four Bedroom Townhome Ready to Move In - Ready to Move In this lovely home offers three finished levels of living space. Enter into a large open main level with living and dining rooms, spacious eat in kit with oversized custom kit cabinets, modern appliances and walk out to private fenced yard with patio. Three nicely sized bedrooms are on the upper floor with a full bath. On Ground level there is a large private bedroom with a full bath. Extra powder room located on main level for your guests. All new flooring thru out. Pets considered on a case by case basis, additional deposits will apply. EZ to view just call today.



(RLNE5469540)