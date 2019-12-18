All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated February 16 2020 at 11:24 AM

434 E. 23rd St.

434 East 23rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

434 East 23rd Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Barclay

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated Four Bedroom Townhome Ready to Move In - Ready to Move In this lovely home offers three finished levels of living space. Enter into a large open main level with living and dining rooms, spacious eat in kit with oversized custom kit cabinets, modern appliances and walk out to private fenced yard with patio. Three nicely sized bedrooms are on the upper floor with a full bath. On Ground level there is a large private bedroom with a full bath. Extra powder room located on main level for your guests. All new flooring thru out. Pets considered on a case by case basis, additional deposits will apply. EZ to view just call today.

(RLNE5469540)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 434 E. 23rd St. have any available units?
434 E. 23rd St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 434 E. 23rd St. currently offering any rent specials?
434 E. 23rd St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 434 E. 23rd St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 434 E. 23rd St. is pet friendly.
Does 434 E. 23rd St. offer parking?
No, 434 E. 23rd St. does not offer parking.
Does 434 E. 23rd St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 434 E. 23rd St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 434 E. 23rd St. have a pool?
No, 434 E. 23rd St. does not have a pool.
Does 434 E. 23rd St. have accessible units?
No, 434 E. 23rd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 434 E. 23rd St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 434 E. 23rd St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 434 E. 23rd St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 434 E. 23rd St. does not have units with air conditioning.
