Home
Baltimore, MD
4325 SEIDEL AVENUE
Last updated July 26 2019 at 3:20 AM
1 of 10
4325 SEIDEL AVENUE
4325 Seidel Avenue
No Longer Available
4325 Seidel Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Frankford
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
MUST SEE, Gorgeous EOG, completely renovated 3BR, 2BA plus completely finished basement, private parking and mush more Bad credit ok, No Banks, Seller financing up to 40 years, Call for details
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Does 4325 SEIDEL AVENUE have any available units?
4325 SEIDEL AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4325 SEIDEL AVENUE have?
Some of 4325 SEIDEL AVENUE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4325 SEIDEL AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4325 SEIDEL AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4325 SEIDEL AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 4325 SEIDEL AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 4325 SEIDEL AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 4325 SEIDEL AVENUE offers parking.
Does 4325 SEIDEL AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4325 SEIDEL AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4325 SEIDEL AVENUE have a pool?
No, 4325 SEIDEL AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 4325 SEIDEL AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4325 SEIDEL AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4325 SEIDEL AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4325 SEIDEL AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
