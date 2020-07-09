432 S STRICKER STREET

432 South Stricker Street, Baltimore, MD 21223 Pratt Monroe
Amenities
Unit Amenities
granite counters
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Big 3 story End of Group Row home. New Vinyl floors through out home. Big kitchen featuring granite counters and plenty of cabinet space. Large ceramic tile bathroom with linen closet and lots of storage. 1st floor laundry hook ups. Close to transportation and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
