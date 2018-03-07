4315 Fairfax Road

Amenities

Lovely Three Bedroom Home - Ready to move in this lovely Semi Detached home in a quiet neighborhood. Walk into the large open livingroom with large windows & new carpets. Galley kitchen offers lots of room to set up a dining table, great cabinet space, and full size appliances. Power Room perfect for your guests. Upstairs you will find three nicely sized bedrooms, New Wall to Wall Carpeting, full bath, and linen closet. This home has a large family room on the terrace level with a walk out to the rear yard. Also on the terrace level there is a washer and dryer included with great storage space. FHA Heating and CAC. The home sits on a large lot perfect for the kids to play on. EZ to view. NO PETS. Great location. Washer Dryer Included



No Pets Allowed



