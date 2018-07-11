All apartments in Baltimore
43 S STRICKER ST #2

43 South Stricker Street · No Longer Available
Location

43 South Stricker Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Union Square

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Two Bedroom apartment in Historic Union Square...right across from the park! Convenient to downtown; bus line; I-95. Please Complete The On-line Application through Long & Foster Website.~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 S STRICKER ST #2 have any available units?
43 S STRICKER ST #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 43 S STRICKER ST #2 currently offering any rent specials?
43 S STRICKER ST #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 S STRICKER ST #2 pet-friendly?
No, 43 S STRICKER ST #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 43 S STRICKER ST #2 offer parking?
Yes, 43 S STRICKER ST #2 offers parking.
Does 43 S STRICKER ST #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43 S STRICKER ST #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 S STRICKER ST #2 have a pool?
No, 43 S STRICKER ST #2 does not have a pool.
Does 43 S STRICKER ST #2 have accessible units?
No, 43 S STRICKER ST #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 43 S STRICKER ST #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 43 S STRICKER ST #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 43 S STRICKER ST #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 43 S STRICKER ST #2 does not have units with air conditioning.

