Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 43 S STRICKER ST #2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
43 S STRICKER ST #2
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
43 S STRICKER ST #2
43 South Stricker Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
43 South Stricker Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Union Square
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Two Bedroom apartment in Historic Union Square...right across from the park! Convenient to downtown; bus line; I-95. Please Complete The On-line Application through Long & Foster Website.~
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 43 S STRICKER ST #2 have any available units?
43 S STRICKER ST #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 43 S STRICKER ST #2 currently offering any rent specials?
43 S STRICKER ST #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 S STRICKER ST #2 pet-friendly?
No, 43 S STRICKER ST #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 43 S STRICKER ST #2 offer parking?
Yes, 43 S STRICKER ST #2 offers parking.
Does 43 S STRICKER ST #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43 S STRICKER ST #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 S STRICKER ST #2 have a pool?
No, 43 S STRICKER ST #2 does not have a pool.
Does 43 S STRICKER ST #2 have accessible units?
No, 43 S STRICKER ST #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 43 S STRICKER ST #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 43 S STRICKER ST #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 43 S STRICKER ST #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 43 S STRICKER ST #2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Atrium
118 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Appraisers' Building
103 S Gay St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Zenith
511 West Pratt Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Residences at 300 St. Paul
300 St Paul Pl
Baltimore, MD 21202
2826 Windsor Ave
2826 Windsor Ave
Baltimore, MD 21216
306 W Franklin
306 West Franklin Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments
5738 Cedonia Ave
Baltimore, MD 21206
The Cecil
1123 North Eutaw Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland