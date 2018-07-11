Rent Calculator
43 S STRICKER ST #1
Last updated December 8 2019 at 9:25 AM
43 S STRICKER ST #1
43 S Stricker St
Location
43 S Stricker St, Baltimore, MD 21223
Union Square
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Large main floor apartment in Historic Union Square! Close to downtown and on the bus line. Beautiful charm in this unit, with high ceilings, huge glass windows. Adjacent to Union Square Park!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 43 S STRICKER ST #1 have any available units?
43 S STRICKER ST #1 doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 43 S STRICKER ST #1 currently offering any rent specials?
43 S STRICKER ST #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 S STRICKER ST #1 pet-friendly?
No, 43 S STRICKER ST #1 is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 43 S STRICKER ST #1 offer parking?
Yes, 43 S STRICKER ST #1 offers parking.
Does 43 S STRICKER ST #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43 S STRICKER ST #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 S STRICKER ST #1 have a pool?
No, 43 S STRICKER ST #1 does not have a pool.
Does 43 S STRICKER ST #1 have accessible units?
No, 43 S STRICKER ST #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 43 S STRICKER ST #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43 S STRICKER ST #1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 43 S STRICKER ST #1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 43 S STRICKER ST #1 does not have units with air conditioning.
