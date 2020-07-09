Rent Calculator
429 DREW STREET
429 Drew Street
No Longer Available
Location
429 Drew Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Joseph Lee
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 429 DREW STREET have any available units?
429 DREW STREET doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 429 DREW STREET currently offering any rent specials?
429 DREW STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 429 DREW STREET pet-friendly?
No, 429 DREW STREET is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 429 DREW STREET offer parking?
No, 429 DREW STREET does not offer parking.
Does 429 DREW STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 429 DREW STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 429 DREW STREET have a pool?
No, 429 DREW STREET does not have a pool.
Does 429 DREW STREET have accessible units?
No, 429 DREW STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 429 DREW STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 429 DREW STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 429 DREW STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 429 DREW STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
