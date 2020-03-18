Fantastic 3 bedroom/2 bathroom Townhome in Harwood near Charles Village!
Property highlights
- Newly renovated with hardwood floors throughout - Upgraded kitchen and bathrooms - Large living room and spacious bedrooms - Spacious unfinished basement for storage - Enjoy the outdoors on the front porch or in the rear deck - Central heat and air - Washer and dryer in unit - 18 month lease minimum - Pets considered - 2BR Vouchers welcome
Available Now!
(RLNE5063658)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 428 Ilchester Ave 1 have any available units?
428 Ilchester Ave 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 428 Ilchester Ave 1 have?
Some of 428 Ilchester Ave 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 428 Ilchester Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
428 Ilchester Ave 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 428 Ilchester Ave 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 428 Ilchester Ave 1 is pet friendly.
Does 428 Ilchester Ave 1 offer parking?
No, 428 Ilchester Ave 1 does not offer parking.
Does 428 Ilchester Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 428 Ilchester Ave 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 428 Ilchester Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 428 Ilchester Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 428 Ilchester Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 428 Ilchester Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 428 Ilchester Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 428 Ilchester Ave 1 does not have units with dishwashers.