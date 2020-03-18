428 Ilchester Ave 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic 3 bedroom/2 bathroom Townhome in Harwood near Charles Village!



Property highlights



- Newly renovated with hardwood floors throughout

- Upgraded kitchen and bathrooms

- Large living room and spacious bedrooms

- Spacious unfinished basement for storage

- Enjoy the outdoors on the front porch or in the rear deck

- Central heat and air

- Washer and dryer in unit

- 18 month lease minimum

- Pets considered

- 2BR Vouchers welcome



Available Now!



