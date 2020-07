Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

PICTURES COMING SOON! Charming 3 BR 2 BA TH in Medfield. Property is convenient to Hampden shops and restaurants, 83 and Falls Road. It has a separate dining room with an updated kitchen with stainless appliances. Bath is also updated. There is a finished lower level basement with a full sized washer and dryer. Enjoy the outdoors with the covered front and rear porches.