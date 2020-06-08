4260 NICHOLAS AVENUE

Amenities

THIS IS A 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH TOWNHOUSE IN THE BELAIR-EDISON NEIGHBORHOOD. IT HAS A FULL, UNFINISHED BASEMENT WITH WASHER AND DRYER HOOKUPS. IT HAS BEEN LOVINGLY MAINTAINED. Spacious three bedroom, two bath townhouse in the blossoming Belair Edison neighborhood. Gorgeous, original hardwood floors throughout that have been completely refinished to maintain the classic charm. Three wells size bedrooms with spacious closets. One bedroom has access to a Juliet balcony. Also, a fully fenced rear patio accessible through the kitchen for all of your summer cookouts!