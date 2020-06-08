All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
4260 NICHOLAS AVENUE
Last updated April 11 2020 at 6:29 AM

4260 NICHOLAS AVENUE

4260 Nicholas Avenue · (443) 312-2222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4260 Nicholas Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Frankford

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1038 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
THIS IS A 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH TOWNHOUSE IN THE BELAIR-EDISON NEIGHBORHOOD. IT HAS A FULL, UNFINISHED BASEMENT WITH WASHER AND DRYER HOOKUPS. IT HAS BEEN LOVINGLY MAINTAINED. Spacious three bedroom, two bath townhouse in the blossoming Belair Edison neighborhood. Gorgeous, original hardwood floors throughout that have been completely refinished to maintain the classic charm. Three wells size bedrooms with spacious closets. One bedroom has access to a Juliet balcony. Also, a fully fenced rear patio accessible through the kitchen for all of your summer cookouts!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4260 NICHOLAS AVENUE have any available units?
4260 NICHOLAS AVENUE has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 4260 NICHOLAS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4260 NICHOLAS AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4260 NICHOLAS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 4260 NICHOLAS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4260 NICHOLAS AVENUE offer parking?
No, 4260 NICHOLAS AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 4260 NICHOLAS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4260 NICHOLAS AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4260 NICHOLAS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 4260 NICHOLAS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 4260 NICHOLAS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4260 NICHOLAS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4260 NICHOLAS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4260 NICHOLAS AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4260 NICHOLAS AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4260 NICHOLAS AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
