Baltimore, MD
426 S. Robinson Street
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:15 AM

426 S. Robinson Street

426 South Robinson Street · No Longer Available
Location

426 South Robinson Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Brewer's Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Available 08/01/19 Row Home for Rent - 3BR/3.5BA - Property Id: 64325

3 bed / 3.5 bath row home for rent a block away from Patterson Park and walking distance to Canton Square. Home has an open floor plan with exposed brick and hardwood floors. Kitchen has been updated with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. All three bedrooms are large and come with a private bathroom and closet. All three and half baths are remodeled. Home comes with a parking pad and a roof deck with amazing views of downtown, Patterson Park, Butchers Hill, Fort McHenry, and Federal Hill.

Available August 1st for $2,250/month.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/64325
Property Id 64325

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4970330)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 426 S. Robinson Street have any available units?
426 S. Robinson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 426 S. Robinson Street have?
Some of 426 S. Robinson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 426 S. Robinson Street currently offering any rent specials?
426 S. Robinson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 426 S. Robinson Street pet-friendly?
No, 426 S. Robinson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 426 S. Robinson Street offer parking?
Yes, 426 S. Robinson Street offers parking.
Does 426 S. Robinson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 426 S. Robinson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 426 S. Robinson Street have a pool?
No, 426 S. Robinson Street does not have a pool.
Does 426 S. Robinson Street have accessible units?
No, 426 S. Robinson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 426 S. Robinson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 426 S. Robinson Street has units with dishwashers.
