426 S. Robinson Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Available 08/01/19 Row Home for Rent - 3BR/3.5BA - Property Id: 64325



3 bed / 3.5 bath row home for rent a block away from Patterson Park and walking distance to Canton Square. Home has an open floor plan with exposed brick and hardwood floors. Kitchen has been updated with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. All three bedrooms are large and come with a private bathroom and closet. All three and half baths are remodeled. Home comes with a parking pad and a roof deck with amazing views of downtown, Patterson Park, Butchers Hill, Fort McHenry, and Federal Hill.



Available August 1st for $2,250/month.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/64325

Property Id 64325



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4970330)