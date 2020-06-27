426 S. Robinson Street

Amenities
Available 08/01/19 Row Home for Rent - 3BR/3.5BA - Property Id: 64325
3 bed / 3.5 bath row home for rent a block away from Patterson Park and walking distance to Canton Square. Home has an open floor plan with exposed brick and hardwood floors. Kitchen has been updated with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. All three bedrooms are large and come with a private bathroom and closet. All three and half baths are remodeled. Home comes with a parking pad and a roof deck with amazing views of downtown, Patterson Park, Butchers Hill, Fort McHenry, and Federal Hill.
Available August 1st for $2,250/month.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/64325
Property Id 64325
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4970330)