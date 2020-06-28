All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated October 6 2019 at 3:28 AM

425 E LORRAINE AVENUE

425 East Lorraine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

425 East Lorraine Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Harwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Freshly renovated row house in Charles Village. 4 BR, 1.5 Ba. Granite counter tops. LEASE OPTION AVAILABLE. New carpet for bedrooms and stairs coming 8-28. BR photos 8-28, but may be leased first.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 E LORRAINE AVENUE have any available units?
425 E LORRAINE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 425 E LORRAINE AVENUE have?
Some of 425 E LORRAINE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 E LORRAINE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
425 E LORRAINE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 E LORRAINE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 425 E LORRAINE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 425 E LORRAINE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 425 E LORRAINE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 425 E LORRAINE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 425 E LORRAINE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 E LORRAINE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 425 E LORRAINE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 425 E LORRAINE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 425 E LORRAINE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 425 E LORRAINE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 425 E LORRAINE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
