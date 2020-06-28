Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
425 E LORRAINE AVENUE
Last updated October 6 2019 at 3:28 AM
1 of 28
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
425 E LORRAINE AVENUE
425 East Lorraine Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
425 East Lorraine Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Harwood
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Freshly renovated row house in Charles Village. 4 BR, 1.5 Ba. Granite counter tops. LEASE OPTION AVAILABLE. New carpet for bedrooms and stairs coming 8-28. BR photos 8-28, but may be leased first.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 425 E LORRAINE AVENUE have any available units?
425 E LORRAINE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 425 E LORRAINE AVENUE have?
Some of 425 E LORRAINE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 425 E LORRAINE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
425 E LORRAINE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 E LORRAINE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 425 E LORRAINE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 425 E LORRAINE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 425 E LORRAINE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 425 E LORRAINE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 425 E LORRAINE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 E LORRAINE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 425 E LORRAINE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 425 E LORRAINE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 425 E LORRAINE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 425 E LORRAINE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 425 E LORRAINE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
