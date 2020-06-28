425 E LORRAINE AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Freshly renovated row house in Charles Village. 4 BR, 1.5 Ba. Granite counter tops. LEASE OPTION AVAILABLE. New carpet for bedrooms and stairs coming 8-28. BR photos 8-28, but may be leased first.