4249 Sheldon Ave
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:47 AM
1 of 17
4249 Sheldon Ave
4249 Sheldon Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
4249 Sheldon Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Frankford
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhome with Parking Pad & Garage in Frankford
Property Highlights
-Hardwood Flooring
-Remodeled Kitchen with Granite Countertops
-All Black Appliances
-Custom Backsplash
-Washer & Dryer
-Garage Parking
-Parking Pad
-Walking Distance to Shops & Restaurants
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5198391)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4249 Sheldon Ave have any available units?
4249 Sheldon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4249 Sheldon Ave have?
Some of 4249 Sheldon Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4249 Sheldon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4249 Sheldon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4249 Sheldon Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4249 Sheldon Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 4249 Sheldon Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4249 Sheldon Ave offers parking.
Does 4249 Sheldon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4249 Sheldon Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4249 Sheldon Ave have a pool?
No, 4249 Sheldon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4249 Sheldon Ave have accessible units?
No, 4249 Sheldon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4249 Sheldon Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4249 Sheldon Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
