4248 NICHOLAS AVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
4248 NICHOLAS AVE
4248 Nicholas Avenue
·
No Longer Available
4248 Nicholas Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Frankford
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cozy, comfortable 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom home with finished basement. Vouchers accepted. Call or text me at (202)253-4142
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Does 4248 NICHOLAS AVE have any available units?
4248 NICHOLAS AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 4248 NICHOLAS AVE currently offering any rent specials?
4248 NICHOLAS AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4248 NICHOLAS AVE pet-friendly?
No, 4248 NICHOLAS AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 4248 NICHOLAS AVE offer parking?
No, 4248 NICHOLAS AVE does not offer parking.
Does 4248 NICHOLAS AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4248 NICHOLAS AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4248 NICHOLAS AVE have a pool?
No, 4248 NICHOLAS AVE does not have a pool.
Does 4248 NICHOLAS AVE have accessible units?
No, 4248 NICHOLAS AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4248 NICHOLAS AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4248 NICHOLAS AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4248 NICHOLAS AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4248 NICHOLAS AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
