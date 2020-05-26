All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:21 AM

424 S Hanover St

424 South Hanover Street · (516) 384-4735
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

424 South Hanover Street, Baltimore, MD 21201
Otterbein

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available July 1st
3 Bedroom, 3 Full bath, Half bath on main floor

Hardwood flooring throughout the house. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and soft touch cabinets. Ceiling Fans throughout.Central Air and Heat. Washer and Dryer. Corner unit with natural sunlight. Storage area in the lower level. Private backyard patio area. Assigned 1 parking space + additional street parking. 

BGE/Cable/Water = your own expense
1 year lease, 1 month security deposit, background/credit check with proof of income needed. Small pets allowed with additional fee.  Call or text - Alyssa | 516.384.4735   

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 424 S Hanover St have any available units?
424 S Hanover St has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 424 S Hanover St have?
Some of 424 S Hanover St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 424 S Hanover St currently offering any rent specials?
424 S Hanover St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 424 S Hanover St pet-friendly?
Yes, 424 S Hanover St is pet friendly.
Does 424 S Hanover St offer parking?
Yes, 424 S Hanover St does offer parking.
Does 424 S Hanover St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 424 S Hanover St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 424 S Hanover St have a pool?
No, 424 S Hanover St does not have a pool.
Does 424 S Hanover St have accessible units?
No, 424 S Hanover St does not have accessible units.
Does 424 S Hanover St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 424 S Hanover St has units with dishwashers.
