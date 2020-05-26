424 S Hanover St

Amenities
Available July 1st
3 Bedroom, 3 Full bath, Half bath on main floor
Hardwood flooring throughout the house. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and soft touch cabinets. Ceiling Fans throughout.Central Air and Heat. Washer and Dryer. Corner unit with natural sunlight. Storage area in the lower level. Private backyard patio area. Assigned 1 parking space + additional street parking.
BGE/Cable/Water = your own expense
1 year lease, 1 month security deposit, background/credit check with proof of income needed. Small pets allowed with additional fee. Call or text - Alyssa | 516.384.4735