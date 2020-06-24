All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated November 24 2019 at 5:26 AM

424 E North Avenue - 3

424 East North Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

424 East North Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21202
Barclay

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated studio apartment with hardwood floors and washer/dryer in unit.
Newly renovated 3 unit building

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 424 E North Avenue - 3 have any available units?
424 E North Avenue - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 424 E North Avenue - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
424 E North Avenue - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 424 E North Avenue - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 424 E North Avenue - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 424 E North Avenue - 3 offer parking?
No, 424 E North Avenue - 3 does not offer parking.
Does 424 E North Avenue - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 424 E North Avenue - 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 424 E North Avenue - 3 have a pool?
No, 424 E North Avenue - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 424 E North Avenue - 3 have accessible units?
No, 424 E North Avenue - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 424 E North Avenue - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 424 E North Avenue - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 424 E North Avenue - 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 424 E North Avenue - 3 does not have units with air conditioning.

