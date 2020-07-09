Rent Calculator
4238 SHAMROCK AVE
Last updated March 18 2020 at 1:55 AM
1 of 19
4238 SHAMROCK AVE
4238 Shamrock Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
4238 Shamrock Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Frankford
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
- Lockbox code is
(RLNE5644083)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4238 SHAMROCK AVE have any available units?
4238 SHAMROCK AVE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 4238 SHAMROCK AVE currently offering any rent specials?
4238 SHAMROCK AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4238 SHAMROCK AVE pet-friendly?
No, 4238 SHAMROCK AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 4238 SHAMROCK AVE offer parking?
No, 4238 SHAMROCK AVE does not offer parking.
Does 4238 SHAMROCK AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4238 SHAMROCK AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4238 SHAMROCK AVE have a pool?
No, 4238 SHAMROCK AVE does not have a pool.
Does 4238 SHAMROCK AVE have accessible units?
No, 4238 SHAMROCK AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4238 SHAMROCK AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4238 SHAMROCK AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4238 SHAMROCK AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4238 SHAMROCK AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
