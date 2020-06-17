Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 4235 Old Frederick Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
4235 Old Frederick Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4235 Old Frederick Rd
4235 Old Frederick Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Irvington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4235 Old Frederick Road, Baltimore, MD 21229
Irvington
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
internet access
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE4664965)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4235 Old Frederick Rd have any available units?
4235 Old Frederick Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4235 Old Frederick Rd have?
Some of 4235 Old Frederick Rd's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4235 Old Frederick Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4235 Old Frederick Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4235 Old Frederick Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4235 Old Frederick Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4235 Old Frederick Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4235 Old Frederick Rd offers parking.
Does 4235 Old Frederick Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4235 Old Frederick Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4235 Old Frederick Rd have a pool?
No, 4235 Old Frederick Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4235 Old Frederick Rd have accessible units?
No, 4235 Old Frederick Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4235 Old Frederick Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4235 Old Frederick Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Rock Glen Apartments
109 N Rock Glen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
500 Park
500 Park Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21201
Foxridge Townhomes
1114 Tace Drive
Baltimore, MD 21221
Luminary at One Light
100 East Redwood St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Gwynn Crest
1604 N Hilton St
Baltimore, MD 21216
The Morison
18 West Madison Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Clarke Manor
2008 Woodlawn Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland