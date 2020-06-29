Rent Calculator
4234 FALLS ROAD
Last updated May 7 2020 at 12:07 AM
1 of 36
4234 FALLS ROAD
4234 Falls Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
4234 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21211
Medfield
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Large Hampden row home available immediately. Front porch. Two car parking in rear. Fenced yard perfect for pets. Wood floors on main level.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4234 FALLS ROAD have any available units?
4234 FALLS ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4234 FALLS ROAD have?
Some of 4234 FALLS ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors.
Amenities section
.
Is 4234 FALLS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4234 FALLS ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4234 FALLS ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 4234 FALLS ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 4234 FALLS ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 4234 FALLS ROAD offers parking.
Does 4234 FALLS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4234 FALLS ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4234 FALLS ROAD have a pool?
No, 4234 FALLS ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 4234 FALLS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4234 FALLS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4234 FALLS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4234 FALLS ROAD has units with dishwashers.
