Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors ceiling fan oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Nice 3 bedroom two bathroom home with highly efficient gas heat is ready for an excellent, reliable, well qualified new tenant to take good care of it. Hardwood floors on 1st and 2nd level. Double pane vinyl windows. Very nice kitchen with oak cabinets. Kitchen is "open" to dining room. Finished basement with family room, full bathroom and laundry in utility room. Spacious, fenced rear yard. Front porch.