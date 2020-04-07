All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated July 2 2019 at 1:51 AM

4211 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE

4211 Massachusetts Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4211 Massachusetts Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21229
Irvington

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
refrigerator
5 BEDROOMS. 2.5 BATHS. COVERED FRONT PORCH. GRANITE KITCHEN COUNTER TOPS & STAINLESS APPLIANCES. LAUNDRY IS ON THE BEDROOM LEVEL. VOUCHERS CONSIDERED. Must use WEICHERT REALTORS application & lease. $50 cash each credit applicant over 18 yrs of age. 1st month's rent & security deposit must be certified funds; NO personal checks accepted!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4211 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE have any available units?
4211 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4211 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE have?
Some of 4211 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4211 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4211 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4211 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 4211 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4211 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE offer parking?
No, 4211 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 4211 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4211 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4211 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 4211 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 4211 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4211 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4211 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4211 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
