Baltimore, MD
4211 CHATHAM ROAD
Last updated March 27 2019 at 5:23 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4211 CHATHAM ROAD
4211 Chatham Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
4211 Chatham Road, Baltimore, MD 21207
Dorchester
Amenities
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4211 CHATHAM ROAD have any available units?
4211 CHATHAM ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4211 CHATHAM ROAD have?
Some of 4211 CHATHAM ROAD's amenities include fireplace, microwave, and range.
Amenities section
.
Is 4211 CHATHAM ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4211 CHATHAM ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4211 CHATHAM ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 4211 CHATHAM ROAD is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 4211 CHATHAM ROAD offer parking?
No, 4211 CHATHAM ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 4211 CHATHAM ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4211 CHATHAM ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4211 CHATHAM ROAD have a pool?
No, 4211 CHATHAM ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 4211 CHATHAM ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4211 CHATHAM ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4211 CHATHAM ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 4211 CHATHAM ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
