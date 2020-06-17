Open floor plan with separate dinning room and living room. Close to schools, major highways and shopping. Vouchers accepted. Possible rent to own Inspections for information only. Schedule your appointment today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 421 ANNABEL AVENUE have any available units?
421 ANNABEL AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 421 ANNABEL AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
421 ANNABEL AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.