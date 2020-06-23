Rent Calculator
4207 POTTER STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
4207 POTTER STREET
4207 Potter Street
No Longer Available
Location
4207 Potter Street, Baltimore, MD 21229
Irvington
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4207 POTTER STREET have any available units?
4207 POTTER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 4207 POTTER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4207 POTTER STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4207 POTTER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 4207 POTTER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 4207 POTTER STREET offer parking?
No, 4207 POTTER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 4207 POTTER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4207 POTTER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4207 POTTER STREET have a pool?
No, 4207 POTTER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4207 POTTER STREET have accessible units?
No, 4207 POTTER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4207 POTTER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 4207 POTTER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4207 POTTER STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 4207 POTTER STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
