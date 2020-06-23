All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 4207 POTTER STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
4207 POTTER STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4207 POTTER STREET

4207 Potter Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Irvington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4207 Potter Street, Baltimore, MD 21229
Irvington

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4207 POTTER STREET have any available units?
4207 POTTER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 4207 POTTER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4207 POTTER STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4207 POTTER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 4207 POTTER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4207 POTTER STREET offer parking?
No, 4207 POTTER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 4207 POTTER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4207 POTTER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4207 POTTER STREET have a pool?
No, 4207 POTTER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4207 POTTER STREET have accessible units?
No, 4207 POTTER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4207 POTTER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 4207 POTTER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4207 POTTER STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 4207 POTTER STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Twin Ridge Apartments
1901 Snow Meadow Ln
Baltimore, MD 21209
Liberty Harbor East
1301 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Lake Falls
6106 Northwood Drive
Baltimore, MD 21212
209 at Pickwick Apartments
3014 Fallstaff Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
Foxridge Townhomes
1114 Tace Drive
Baltimore, MD 21221
Wabash Manor
3804 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Woodington West
402 Colleen Rd.
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland