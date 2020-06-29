All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:12 PM

4204 Roland Ave

4204 Roland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4204 Roland Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21210
Hoes Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Cozy 3 Bedroom Single Family Home in Roland Park
**JUST REDUCED PRICE ONLY THROUGH MARCH**
Property Highlights
-Hardwood Flooring Throughout
-Ceiling Fans Throughout
-Lots of Natural Sunlight
-Spacious Rooms
-Lots of Closet Space
-Huge Driveway Fit for Multiple Vehicles
-Close to Johns Hopkins University
-Close to Loyola University

(RLNE5477544)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4204 Roland Ave have any available units?
4204 Roland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4204 Roland Ave have?
Some of 4204 Roland Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4204 Roland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4204 Roland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4204 Roland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4204 Roland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4204 Roland Ave offer parking?
No, 4204 Roland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4204 Roland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4204 Roland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4204 Roland Ave have a pool?
No, 4204 Roland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4204 Roland Ave have accessible units?
No, 4204 Roland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4204 Roland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4204 Roland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
