All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 4202 ROLAND AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
4202 ROLAND AVENUE
Last updated June 22 2019 at 2:07 PM
1 of 13
4202 ROLAND AVENUE
4202 Roland Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
4202 Roland Ave, Baltimore, MD 21210
Wyndhurst
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
2-story condo, both bedrooms en suite, wood floors on main level. Fireplace, CAC, washer/dryer on 2nd floor. 2 balconies, 1 parking space included in rent. Convenient location!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4202 ROLAND AVENUE have any available units?
4202 ROLAND AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4202 ROLAND AVENUE have?
Some of 4202 ROLAND AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4202 ROLAND AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4202 ROLAND AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4202 ROLAND AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 4202 ROLAND AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 4202 ROLAND AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 4202 ROLAND AVENUE offers parking.
Does 4202 ROLAND AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4202 ROLAND AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4202 ROLAND AVENUE have a pool?
No, 4202 ROLAND AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 4202 ROLAND AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4202 ROLAND AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4202 ROLAND AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4202 ROLAND AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
