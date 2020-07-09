Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 4202 Potter Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
4202 Potter Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:58 AM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4202 Potter Street
4202 Potter Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Irvington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4202 Potter Street, Baltimore, MD 21229
Irvington
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Townhome Near Mt. Saint Joes Private School
Property Highlights
-Newly Renovated
-Hardwood Flooring Throughout
-New Kitchen
-Finished basement
-Private side yard
-Just renovated with finished basement could be 4th bedroom
(RLNE5829420)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4202 Potter Street have any available units?
4202 Potter Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4202 Potter Street have?
Some of 4202 Potter Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4202 Potter Street currently offering any rent specials?
4202 Potter Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4202 Potter Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4202 Potter Street is pet friendly.
Does 4202 Potter Street offer parking?
No, 4202 Potter Street does not offer parking.
Does 4202 Potter Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4202 Potter Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4202 Potter Street have a pool?
No, 4202 Potter Street does not have a pool.
Does 4202 Potter Street have accessible units?
No, 4202 Potter Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4202 Potter Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4202 Potter Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
414 Light Street
414 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Windsor Forest
5006 Windsor Mill Rd
Baltimore, MD 21207
Lake Falls
6106 Northwood Drive
Baltimore, MD 21212
Queen Anne Belvedere
1214 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Roland Ridge
4412 Laplata Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211
Severn
701 Cathedral Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Rosemont Gardens
2408 Winchester St
Baltimore, MD 21216
Leeds Avenue Apartments
1003 Arion Park Road
Baltimore, MD 21229
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland