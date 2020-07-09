4201 ROLAND AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Bright end unit is flooded with natural sun light, yet surrounded by mature trees. Exquisitely renovated 2-bedroom apartment with high quality materials including real hardwood floors, solid 6-panel real wood doors, full ceramic tile bath. Kitchen has shaker cabinets with soft close drawers, quartz counter and glass tile back splash. 5-burner gas range, built-in microwave, dishwasher, disposal, and refrigerator with ice maker. Well insulated building, all LED recessed lights, high efficiency gas heat and water heater save you money (average gas & electric is only $87/mo). Apt is lead-free. Located on the second floor of a two-story building means no one lives above you. An end-of-group, you have extra windows on the side to give lots of natural light. Relax in the tree shaded landscaped real yard with shared patio and picnic table. We offer Free WiFi. Located just around the corner from MOM's Organic Market and Starbucks at the Rotunda. 5 blocks from all of the cool shops, restaurants, and bars on Hampden's "The Avenue". Fine dining at Petit Louis is just 2/3 mile to the north. $22 application fee. Apply online at livebfr. Local, attentive, and professional ownership and management make a pleasant living experience.