Baltimore, MD
420 S. Robinson St
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:34 PM

420 S. Robinson St

420 South Robinson Street · No Longer Available
Location

420 South Robinson Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Brewer's Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
420 S. Robinson St Available 04/14/20 Incredible 2bd/1.5ba rowhome near Canton.. Beautifully updated! Available 4/14 - Located near Canton, Incredible 2bd/1.5ba Rowhome. Hardwood Floors and Carpet Throughout the Home. CAC & Ceiling Fans. Updated Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Appliances! The Home comes with Updated Bathrooms as well. This Home also comes with an Partially Finished Basement, a Mudroom, a Small Yard, and a Washer/Dryer! Approximately 1500 square feet. Utilities not included in rent. Available 4/14!

Super convenient to Canton square, retail shopping, etc.

Pet policy: Small dogs/Cats okay. Breed restrictions apply. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet

See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:

Americanmanage.com

Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!

No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.

(RLNE4629594)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 S. Robinson St have any available units?
420 S. Robinson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 S. Robinson St have?
Some of 420 S. Robinson St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 S. Robinson St currently offering any rent specials?
420 S. Robinson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 S. Robinson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 420 S. Robinson St is pet friendly.
Does 420 S. Robinson St offer parking?
No, 420 S. Robinson St does not offer parking.
Does 420 S. Robinson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 420 S. Robinson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 S. Robinson St have a pool?
No, 420 S. Robinson St does not have a pool.
Does 420 S. Robinson St have accessible units?
No, 420 S. Robinson St does not have accessible units.
Does 420 S. Robinson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 S. Robinson St does not have units with dishwashers.
