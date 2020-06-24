Amenities
420 S. Robinson St Available 04/14/20 Incredible 2bd/1.5ba rowhome near Canton.. Beautifully updated! Available 4/14 - Located near Canton, Incredible 2bd/1.5ba Rowhome. Hardwood Floors and Carpet Throughout the Home. CAC & Ceiling Fans. Updated Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Appliances! The Home comes with Updated Bathrooms as well. This Home also comes with an Partially Finished Basement, a Mudroom, a Small Yard, and a Washer/Dryer! Approximately 1500 square feet. Utilities not included in rent. Available 4/14!
Super convenient to Canton square, retail shopping, etc.
Pet policy: Small dogs/Cats okay. Breed restrictions apply. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet
