in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

420 S. Robinson St Available 04/14/20 Incredible 2bd/1.5ba rowhome near Canton.. Beautifully updated! Available 4/14 - Located near Canton, Incredible 2bd/1.5ba Rowhome. Hardwood Floors and Carpet Throughout the Home. CAC & Ceiling Fans. Updated Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Appliances! The Home comes with Updated Bathrooms as well. This Home also comes with an Partially Finished Basement, a Mudroom, a Small Yard, and a Washer/Dryer! Approximately 1500 square feet. Utilities not included in rent. Available 4/14!



Super convenient to Canton square, retail shopping, etc.



Pet policy: Small dogs/Cats okay. Breed restrictions apply. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet



