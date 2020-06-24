All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 419 S REGESTER STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
419 S REGESTER STREET
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:48 AM

419 S REGESTER STREET

419 South Regester Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Upper Fells Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

419 South Regester Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Upper Fells Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
STUNNING RENOVATION WITH PARKING IN GREAT FELLS POINT LOCATION. ENJOY UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS. WALKING DISTANCE TO ALL DOWNTOWN HAS TO OFFER. ROOFTOP DECK, END UNIT WITH MODERN FINISHES!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 S REGESTER STREET have any available units?
419 S REGESTER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 419 S REGESTER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
419 S REGESTER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 S REGESTER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 419 S REGESTER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 419 S REGESTER STREET offer parking?
Yes, 419 S REGESTER STREET offers parking.
Does 419 S REGESTER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 419 S REGESTER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 S REGESTER STREET have a pool?
No, 419 S REGESTER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 419 S REGESTER STREET have accessible units?
No, 419 S REGESTER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 419 S REGESTER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 419 S REGESTER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 419 S REGESTER STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 419 S REGESTER STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Thames Point
1900 Thames St
Baltimore, MD 21231
The Porter Brewers Hill
3700 Toone Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
10 Light Street
10 Light St
Baltimore, MD 21202
306 W Franklin
306 West Franklin Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
301 North Charles
301 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Rodgers Forge
6809 Bellona Ave
Baltimore, MD 21212
The Mount Royal
103 E Mt Royal Ave
Baltimore, MD 21202
101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts
101 S Ellwood Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland