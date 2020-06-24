Rent Calculator
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 419 S REGESTER STREET.
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
419 S REGESTER STREET
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:48 AM
1 of 41
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
419 S REGESTER STREET
419 South Regester Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
419 South Regester Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Upper Fells Point
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
STUNNING RENOVATION WITH PARKING IN GREAT FELLS POINT LOCATION. ENJOY UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS. WALKING DISTANCE TO ALL DOWNTOWN HAS TO OFFER. ROOFTOP DECK, END UNIT WITH MODERN FINISHES!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 419 S REGESTER STREET have any available units?
419 S REGESTER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 419 S REGESTER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
419 S REGESTER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 S REGESTER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 419 S REGESTER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 419 S REGESTER STREET offer parking?
Yes, 419 S REGESTER STREET offers parking.
Does 419 S REGESTER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 419 S REGESTER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 S REGESTER STREET have a pool?
No, 419 S REGESTER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 419 S REGESTER STREET have accessible units?
No, 419 S REGESTER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 419 S REGESTER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 419 S REGESTER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 419 S REGESTER STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 419 S REGESTER STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
