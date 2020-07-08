Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 419 S POPPLETON STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
419 S POPPLETON STREET
Last updated June 1 2020 at 6:20 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
419 S POPPLETON STREET
419 South Poppleton Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
419 South Poppleton Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 419 S POPPLETON STREET have any available units?
419 S POPPLETON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 419 S POPPLETON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
419 S POPPLETON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 S POPPLETON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 419 S POPPLETON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 419 S POPPLETON STREET offer parking?
No, 419 S POPPLETON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 419 S POPPLETON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 419 S POPPLETON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 S POPPLETON STREET have a pool?
No, 419 S POPPLETON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 419 S POPPLETON STREET have accessible units?
No, 419 S POPPLETON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 419 S POPPLETON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 419 S POPPLETON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 419 S POPPLETON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 419 S POPPLETON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Mannasota Manor
4408-1A Bowleys Ln
Baltimore, MD 21206
Porter St. Apartments
1401 Porter Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
Oxford House
6810 Park Heights Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Queen Anne Belvedere
1214 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
10 Light Street
10 Light St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Chadford
909 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21211
Rosemont Gardens
2408 Winchester St
Baltimore, MD 21216
Oaklee Village
1001 Arion Park Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland