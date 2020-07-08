All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 419 S POPPLETON STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
419 S POPPLETON STREET
Last updated June 1 2020 at 6:20 AM

419 S POPPLETON STREET

419 South Poppleton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

419 South Poppleton Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 S POPPLETON STREET have any available units?
419 S POPPLETON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 419 S POPPLETON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
419 S POPPLETON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 S POPPLETON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 419 S POPPLETON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 419 S POPPLETON STREET offer parking?
No, 419 S POPPLETON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 419 S POPPLETON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 419 S POPPLETON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 S POPPLETON STREET have a pool?
No, 419 S POPPLETON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 419 S POPPLETON STREET have accessible units?
No, 419 S POPPLETON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 419 S POPPLETON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 419 S POPPLETON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 419 S POPPLETON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 419 S POPPLETON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mannasota Manor
4408-1A Bowleys Ln
Baltimore, MD 21206
Porter St. Apartments
1401 Porter Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
Oxford House
6810 Park Heights Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Queen Anne Belvedere
1214 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
10 Light Street
10 Light St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Chadford
909 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21211
Rosemont Gardens
2408 Winchester St
Baltimore, MD 21216
Oaklee Village
1001 Arion Park Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland