All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 419 N Highland Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
419 N Highland Ave
Last updated June 7 2019 at 3:07 PM

419 N Highland Ave

419 North Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

419 North Highland Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Elwood Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Huge 4 bed 2 bath home for rent in Highland town. This home has carpet throughout, centrail air and heat, parking pad, and front porch. Schedaule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 N Highland Ave have any available units?
419 N Highland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 419 N Highland Ave have?
Some of 419 N Highland Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 419 N Highland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
419 N Highland Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 N Highland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 419 N Highland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 419 N Highland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 419 N Highland Ave does offer parking.
Does 419 N Highland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 419 N Highland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 N Highland Ave have a pool?
No, 419 N Highland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 419 N Highland Ave have accessible units?
No, 419 N Highland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 419 N Highland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 419 N Highland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highland Haus
3232 Eastern Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
The Atrium
118 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Redwood
11 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Abell
1 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Luminary at One Light
100 East Redwood St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Barclay Square Apartments
2077 Woodbourne Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
26 Calvert
26 S Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Metro Pointe
6609 Eberle Dr
Baltimore, MD 21215

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland