419 N Highland Ave
Last updated June 7 2019 at 3:07 PM
419 N Highland Ave
419 North Highland Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
419 North Highland Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Elwood Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Huge 4 bed 2 bath home for rent in Highland town. This home has carpet throughout, centrail air and heat, parking pad, and front porch. Schedaule your showing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 419 N Highland Ave have any available units?
419 N Highland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 419 N Highland Ave have?
Some of 419 N Highland Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 419 N Highland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
419 N Highland Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 N Highland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 419 N Highland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 419 N Highland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 419 N Highland Ave does offer parking.
Does 419 N Highland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 419 N Highland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 N Highland Ave have a pool?
No, 419 N Highland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 419 N Highland Ave have accessible units?
No, 419 N Highland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 419 N Highland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 419 N Highland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
