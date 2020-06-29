418 CORNWALL STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym

Sitting at the living room, you watch the natural light stream through the large picture window playfully bouncing off the hardwood floor , the stainless still appliances and the polished granite in the kitchen; the air redolent with freshly brewed coffee. The day holds great promise. The same open flow works equally well for social gatherings in this sophisticated urban townhome. Enjoy the flexibility of the fully finished lower level that can be used as a guest room, home gym, family room and enjoy the front porch. The neighborhood, has quick access to every imaginable business and educational institution in Baltimore as long as I-95. Steps away is the Bayview Hospital and minutes away is the Patterson Park with acres of recreational space and the historic waterfront promenade along with the best dining and entertainment Baltimore has to offer!