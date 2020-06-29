All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 418 CORNWALL STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
418 CORNWALL STREET
Last updated March 24 2020 at 7:18 AM

418 CORNWALL STREET

418 Cornwall Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

418 Cornwall Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Joseph Lee

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
Sitting at the living room, you watch the natural light stream through the large picture window playfully bouncing off the hardwood floor , the stainless still appliances and the polished granite in the kitchen; the air redolent with freshly brewed coffee. The day holds great promise. The same open flow works equally well for social gatherings in this sophisticated urban townhome. Enjoy the flexibility of the fully finished lower level that can be used as a guest room, home gym, family room and enjoy the front porch. The neighborhood, has quick access to every imaginable business and educational institution in Baltimore as long as I-95. Steps away is the Bayview Hospital and minutes away is the Patterson Park with acres of recreational space and the historic waterfront promenade along with the best dining and entertainment Baltimore has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 CORNWALL STREET have any available units?
418 CORNWALL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 418 CORNWALL STREET have?
Some of 418 CORNWALL STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 418 CORNWALL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
418 CORNWALL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 CORNWALL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 418 CORNWALL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 418 CORNWALL STREET offer parking?
No, 418 CORNWALL STREET does not offer parking.
Does 418 CORNWALL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 418 CORNWALL STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 CORNWALL STREET have a pool?
No, 418 CORNWALL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 418 CORNWALL STREET have accessible units?
No, 418 CORNWALL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 418 CORNWALL STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 418 CORNWALL STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairway Ridge
4998 W Forest Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
Sequoia Manor
3801 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Queen Anne Belvedere
1214 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Roland Ridge
4412 Laplata Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211
Yorkewood Apartments
1101 1/2 Ramblewood Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
The Apartments at Charles Plaza
222 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Tall Oaks
1002 Pleasant Oaks Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234
Rosemont Gardens
2408 Winchester St
Baltimore, MD 21216

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland