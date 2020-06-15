All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 4150 Eierman Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
4150 Eierman Avenue
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

4150 Eierman Avenue

4150 Eierman Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4150 Eierman Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Arcadia

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4150 Eierman Avenue Baltimore, MD 21206 - THIS HOME WILL NOT LAST!

A Large lovely 2-story row home offers 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. As you enter the home, you will be impressed by the open and clean character of the home. The Hardwood floors, large front and back yard, crisp paint, spacious living/dining and updated white kitchen cabinets are just a few of the features that will catch your eye. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, recreation and much more.

Pets Considered on case-by-case

Renter pays all Utilities.

**Tenants are subject to the following charges.
$12.50 Required Liability Insurance Program
$10.00 HVAC Maintenance Program

Make sure to watch the video tour: COMING SOON

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
https://pmpapply.com/property/nova

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

Call 240-442-2575 or 888-211-8025 to see this property.
http://www.MarylandPropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

(RLNE4903040)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4150 Eierman Avenue have any available units?
4150 Eierman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4150 Eierman Avenue have?
Some of 4150 Eierman Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4150 Eierman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4150 Eierman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4150 Eierman Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4150 Eierman Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4150 Eierman Avenue offer parking?
No, 4150 Eierman Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4150 Eierman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4150 Eierman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4150 Eierman Avenue have a pool?
No, 4150 Eierman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4150 Eierman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4150 Eierman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4150 Eierman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4150 Eierman Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mt Washington
5801 Western Run Dr
Baltimore, MD 21209
The Atrium
118 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Rockdale Gardens Apartments
3601 Yennar Ln
Baltimore, MD 21244
Lumen Windsor Arms
4240 Bonner Road
Baltimore, MD 21216
Queen Anne Belvedere
1214 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Harbor Hill
301 Warren Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
1305 Dock Street
1305 Dock St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Wyman Park
3925 Beech Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland