Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4136 Eierman Avenue

4136 Eierman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4136 Eierman Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Arcadia

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful 3 Bedroom home!!! Central AC/Heating, New Floors/Carpet!! Granite Countertops!! Luxury Bathroom!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4136 Eierman Avenue have any available units?
4136 Eierman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4136 Eierman Avenue have?
Some of 4136 Eierman Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4136 Eierman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4136 Eierman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4136 Eierman Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4136 Eierman Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4136 Eierman Avenue offer parking?
No, 4136 Eierman Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4136 Eierman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4136 Eierman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4136 Eierman Avenue have a pool?
No, 4136 Eierman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4136 Eierman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4136 Eierman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4136 Eierman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4136 Eierman Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

