Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

4132 Audrey Avenue Unit 1

4132 Audrey Avenue · (855) 464-8500 ext. 00
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4132 Audrey Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21225
Brooklyn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 4132 Audrey Avenue Unit 1 · Avail. now

$847

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 565 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
ceiling fan
range
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Brooklyn Park 1st Floor 1 Bedroom For Rent (Baltimore) - Gorgeous Brooklyn Park 1 Bedroom is waiting for you! Light hardwood flooring throughout and large windows give this home an enchanting and bright feel. Freshly painted neutral walls and a ceiling fan in the bedroom are just some of the great amenities to this home. Shared basement and backyard.
Kitchen features:
* Light Oak Cabinetry
* Electric Range & Oven
* Full Size top freezer/refrigerator
* Deep sink with garbage disposal

Call for your application today! This home will not last long 855-464-8500

Section 8 Ok!
Small Pets ok w/ additional monthly fee (on a case-by-case basis)

**All Properties Are Rented As-Is

Selling or Renting your home with OnPoint Property Tech, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

(RLNE5814226)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4132 Audrey Avenue Unit 1 have any available units?
4132 Audrey Avenue Unit 1 has a unit available for $847 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4132 Audrey Avenue Unit 1 have?
Some of 4132 Audrey Avenue Unit 1's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4132 Audrey Avenue Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4132 Audrey Avenue Unit 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4132 Audrey Avenue Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4132 Audrey Avenue Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 4132 Audrey Avenue Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 4132 Audrey Avenue Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 4132 Audrey Avenue Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4132 Audrey Avenue Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4132 Audrey Avenue Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 4132 Audrey Avenue Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4132 Audrey Avenue Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 4132 Audrey Avenue Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4132 Audrey Avenue Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4132 Audrey Avenue Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
