4132 Audrey Avenue Unit 1

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly ceiling fan range oven

Brooklyn Park 1st Floor 1 Bedroom For Rent (Baltimore) - Gorgeous Brooklyn Park 1 Bedroom is waiting for you! Light hardwood flooring throughout and large windows give this home an enchanting and bright feel. Freshly painted neutral walls and a ceiling fan in the bedroom are just some of the great amenities to this home. Shared basement and backyard.

Kitchen features:

* Light Oak Cabinetry

* Electric Range & Oven

* Full Size top freezer/refrigerator

* Deep sink with garbage disposal



Call for your application today! This home will not last long 855-464-8500



Section 8 Ok!

Small Pets ok w/ additional monthly fee (on a case-by-case basis)



**All Properties Are Rented As-Is



