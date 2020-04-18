4132 Audrey Avenue Unit 1

Amenities
Brooklyn Park 1st Floor 1 Bedroom For Rent (Baltimore) - Gorgeous Brooklyn Park 1 Bedroom is waiting for you! Light hardwood flooring throughout and large windows give this home an enchanting and bright feel. Freshly painted neutral walls and a ceiling fan in the bedroom are just some of the great amenities to this home. Shared basement and backyard.
Kitchen features:
* Light Oak Cabinetry
* Electric Range & Oven
* Full Size top freezer/refrigerator
* Deep sink with garbage disposal
Section 8 Ok!
Small Pets ok w/ additional monthly fee (on a case-by-case basis)
**All Properties Are Rented As-Is
