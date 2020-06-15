All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 4122 Walrad Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
4122 Walrad Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:10 AM

4122 Walrad Street

4122 Walrad Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Irvington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4122 Walrad Street, Baltimore, MD 21229
Irvington

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house in Baltimore. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and yard. Utilities included: water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 1st 2020. $1,400/month rent. $2,800 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Danielle Jackson at 407-590-9257 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4122 Walrad Street have any available units?
4122 Walrad Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4122 Walrad Street have?
Some of 4122 Walrad Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4122 Walrad Street currently offering any rent specials?
4122 Walrad Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4122 Walrad Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4122 Walrad Street is pet friendly.
Does 4122 Walrad Street offer parking?
No, 4122 Walrad Street does not offer parking.
Does 4122 Walrad Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4122 Walrad Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4122 Walrad Street have a pool?
No, 4122 Walrad Street does not have a pool.
Does 4122 Walrad Street have accessible units?
No, 4122 Walrad Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4122 Walrad Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4122 Walrad Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hopkins House
110 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210
Liberty Harbor East
1301 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Fordleigh Apartments
4008 Fordleigh Rd
Baltimore, MD 21215
Kensington Gate
5307 Leith Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
306 W Franklin
306 West Franklin Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Falls Village
6222 Green Meadow Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21209
Fallstaff Manor
3014-K Romaric Ct
Baltimore, MD 21209
Preston Street Lofts
4 E Preston St
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland