Baltimore, MD
412 N WASHINGTON STREET
Last updated April 19 2019 at 6:05 AM

412 N WASHINGTON STREET

412 North Washington Street · No Longer Available
Location

412 North Washington Street, Baltimore, MD 21205
Middle East

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 N WASHINGTON STREET have any available units?
412 N WASHINGTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 412 N WASHINGTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
412 N WASHINGTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 N WASHINGTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 412 N WASHINGTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 412 N WASHINGTON STREET offer parking?
No, 412 N WASHINGTON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 412 N WASHINGTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 N WASHINGTON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 N WASHINGTON STREET have a pool?
No, 412 N WASHINGTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 412 N WASHINGTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 412 N WASHINGTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 412 N WASHINGTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 412 N WASHINGTON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 412 N WASHINGTON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 412 N WASHINGTON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
