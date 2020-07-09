Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 4112 KINSWAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
4112 KINSWAY
Last updated February 5 2020 at 10:09 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4112 KINSWAY
4112 Kinsway
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Glenham - Bedford
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4112 Kinsway, Baltimore, MD 21206
Glenham - Bedford
Amenities
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4112 KINSWAY have any available units?
4112 KINSWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 4112 KINSWAY currently offering any rent specials?
4112 KINSWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4112 KINSWAY pet-friendly?
No, 4112 KINSWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 4112 KINSWAY offer parking?
Yes, 4112 KINSWAY offers parking.
Does 4112 KINSWAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4112 KINSWAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4112 KINSWAY have a pool?
No, 4112 KINSWAY does not have a pool.
Does 4112 KINSWAY have accessible units?
No, 4112 KINSWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 4112 KINSWAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 4112 KINSWAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4112 KINSWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 4112 KINSWAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Munsey
7 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Kensington Gate
5307 Leith Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Carolina
108 West University Parkway
Baltimore, MD 21210
Lumen Windsor Arms
4240 Bonner Road
Baltimore, MD 21216
Bonnie Ridge Apartments
6617 Bonnie Ridge Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
Standard at Preston Gardens
501 St Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Fallstaff Manor
3014-K Romaric Ct
Baltimore, MD 21209
Preston Street Lofts
4 E Preston St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland