All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 4111 Morrison Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
4111 Morrison Ct
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM
4111 Morrison Ct
4111 Morrison Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4111 Morrison Court, Baltimore, MD 21226
Curtis Bay
Amenities
in unit laundry
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Spacious 2 Bedroom 1 Bath End of Group Townhome in Curtis Bay
-Property Highlights
-New Carpet Throughout
-Large Eat in Kitchen with Lots of Cabinetry
-Backyard for Entertaining
-Spacious Bedrooms
-Large Basement
-Washer & Dryer in Home
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5292047)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4111 Morrison Ct have any available units?
4111 Morrison Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 4111 Morrison Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4111 Morrison Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4111 Morrison Ct pet-friendly?
No, 4111 Morrison Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 4111 Morrison Ct offer parking?
No, 4111 Morrison Ct does not offer parking.
Does 4111 Morrison Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4111 Morrison Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4111 Morrison Ct have a pool?
No, 4111 Morrison Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4111 Morrison Ct have accessible units?
No, 4111 Morrison Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4111 Morrison Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 4111 Morrison Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4111 Morrison Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 4111 Morrison Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
