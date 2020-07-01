4111 Morrison Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities

Spacious 2 Bedroom 1 Bath End of Group Townhome in Curtis Bay



-Property Highlights

-New Carpet Throughout

-Large Eat in Kitchen with Lots of Cabinetry

-Backyard for Entertaining

-Spacious Bedrooms

-Large Basement

-Washer & Dryer in Home



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5292047)