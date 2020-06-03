411 Sanders Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Experience everything Federal Hill has to offer without being in the middle of all of the commotion. 2Br/2Ba townhouse with hardwood floors, exposed brick walls and space. 1000 sq ft of living area in this wonderful home with all of the original items that make it beautiful with modern conveniences such as central heat/air conditioning, dishwasher, garbage disposal and indoor plumbing. Call to see it today.

Walk to so many things from your new home: Federal Hill, restaurants, bars, Cross Street Market, waterfront, Science Center and so many other events. Parking is very workable on this one way street and you feel at home as soon as you enter.