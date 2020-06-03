All apartments in Baltimore
Location

411 Sanders Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Experience everything Federal Hill has to offer without being in the middle of all of the commotion. 2Br/2Ba townhouse with hardwood floors, exposed brick walls and space. 1000 sq ft of living area in this wonderful home with all of the original items that make it beautiful with modern conveniences such as central heat/air conditioning, dishwasher, garbage disposal and indoor plumbing. Call to see it today.
Walk to so many things from your new home: Federal Hill, restaurants, bars, Cross Street Market, waterfront, Science Center and so many other events. Parking is very workable on this one way street and you feel at home as soon as you enter.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

