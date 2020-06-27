Rent Calculator
4105 GLENARM AVENUE
Last updated July 20 2019 at 11:50 AM
4105 GLENARM AVENUE
4105 Glenarm Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
4105 Glenarm Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Glenham - Bedford
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Nicely updated 3 BR & 2BA home with spacious deck for all your summer BBQ's plus parking pad big enough for two cars. This home is waiting for you.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4105 GLENARM AVENUE have any available units?
4105 GLENARM AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4105 GLENARM AVENUE have?
Some of 4105 GLENARM AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4105 GLENARM AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4105 GLENARM AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4105 GLENARM AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 4105 GLENARM AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 4105 GLENARM AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 4105 GLENARM AVENUE offers parking.
Does 4105 GLENARM AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4105 GLENARM AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4105 GLENARM AVENUE have a pool?
No, 4105 GLENARM AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 4105 GLENARM AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4105 GLENARM AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4105 GLENARM AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4105 GLENARM AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
